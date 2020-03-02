Iafallo scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The 26-year-old winger has racked up a goal and seven helpers over his last nine games. Iafallo also reached the 40-point threshold for the first time in his three-year career -- his output ranks second on the offensively-challenged Kings. A first-line and top power-play unit gig should keep Iafallo on the fantasy radar.