Kings' Alex Iafallo: Reaches 40-point mark
Iafallo scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The 26-year-old winger has racked up a goal and seven helpers over his last nine games. Iafallo also reached the 40-point threshold for the first time in his three-year career -- his output ranks second on the offensively-challenged Kings. A first-line and top power-play unit gig should keep Iafallo on the fantasy radar.
