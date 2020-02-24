Kings' Alex Iafallo: Records power-play helper
Iafallo notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Iafallo found Anze Kopitar for the goal at 18:39 of the second period. With five assists in his last six games, Iafallo has only modestly cooled since he posted nine points in 10 outings in January. For the season, the 26-year-old has 37 points, 128 shots and a minus-2 rating in 63 appearances.
