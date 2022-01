Iafallo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Iafallo set up Adrian Kempe on the opening tally at 4:06 of the first period. The 28-year-old Iafallo has distributed three assists in his last two games. The American winger remains a key part of the Kings' offense with 10 goals, 23 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 36 contests.