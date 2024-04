Laferriere notched an assist, five shots on goal and eight hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Laferriere made an impact in his first playoff game -- he was tied for the team lead in hits and shots. The 22-year-old received a top-line assignment at even strength but saw just 11:29 of ice time. Laferriere had 23 points, 113 hits and 147 shots on net in 81 regular-season contests, so he should be able to provide some depth scoring in the postseason.