Laferriere scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Laferriere is showing more offense in March with four points over his last seven games compared to just two goals over 11 outings in February. The 22-year-old winger continues to hold down a third-line role, and he's see a bit more power-play time on the second unit. Overall, the rookie has 10 goals, 21 points, 129 shots, 79 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 65 contests.