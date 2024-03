Laferriere scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Laferriere opened the scoring at 12:03 of the first period after a sluggish start to the game. The winger has four points over his last five outings, providing the Kings with solid depth scoring and energy. The rookie has 11 goals, 22 points, 133 shots on net, 85 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 67 appearances.