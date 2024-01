Laferriere recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Laferriere's second straight game with a power-play helper. He also saw 14:59 of ice time Friday following a move to the top line with Quinton Byfield (illness) out. Laferriere has seen most of his minutes come in a third-line role this season, and he's up to 14 points, 89 shots on net, 40 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 45 outings overall.