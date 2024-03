Laferriere recorded an assist and six hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Laferriere continues to be an occasional contributor on offense. He has a meager three goals and one assist over his last 16 games while playing in a third-line role. The winger is up to 19 points, 123 shots on net, 78 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 63 contests as a rookie this season.