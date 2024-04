Laferriere scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Laferriere put the Kings ahead 3-1 with his second-period tally on a redirect of a Jordan Spence shot. The 22-year-old Laferriere had gone eight games without a point entering Saturday. The rookie winger is at 12 goals, 23 points, 139 shots on net, 106 hits and 44 PIM through 76 contests, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.