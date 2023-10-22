Laferriere scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Laferriere got his first NHL tally at 6:28 of the second period, tying the game at 1-1. The 21-year-old winger's tenacity has earned him a middle-six role right out of the gate, though his goal was his first point in five outings this season. He's added 17 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating. Playing alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kevin Fiala could be a good thing for Laferriere's development, though he's also exempt from waivers and therefore easily reassigned to AHL Ontario.