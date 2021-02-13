Athanasiou cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and returned to the ice Saturday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte skated on their own Saturday, and there's a chance that they return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Wild as long as their conditioning is satisfactory. Before his placement in the league's protocol, Athanasiou recorded three goals and two assists across seven games.