Athanasiou scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Athanasiou checked back into the lineup for Gabriel Vilardi after sitting out Game 4 as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old Athanasiou rewarded head coach Todd McLellan's faith, scoring in the second period of Game 5. This was the forward's first point in four playoff contests, and he's added six shots on net with a minus-3 rating.