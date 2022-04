Kopitar notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar's first helper in the contest was the 700th of his career. The star center added another one on an Alex Iafallo power-play tally to close the scoring. In 80 appearances this season, Kopitar has 19 goals, 66 points (22 on the power play), 208 shots on net, 72 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.