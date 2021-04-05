Lemieux cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol but won't play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insiderreports.

Lemieux practiced with the Kings on Monday. They hope he'll make his Kings debut in Wednesday's home rematch against the Coyotes. The 25-year-old winger will likely fill a bottom-six role once he cracks the lineup. Lemieux recorded seven points, 59 PIM and 65 hits across 31 NHL games this year before being traded from the Rangers.