Kings' Cal Petersen: Considered day-to-day
Petersen (undisclosed) is day-to-day, reports Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Petersen left Monday's preseason game against Vegas because of the injury. He posted a 20-14-2 record, 2.89 GAA, and .895 save percentage in 37 games with the Kings last season.
