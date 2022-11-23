Petersen allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen kept things clean in the first period, but the Rangers tagged him for three goals in the second. He gave up another unfortunate tally in the third that stuck him with the loss. The 28-year-old dropped to 5-3-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .876 save percentage through nine outings this season. The Kings' next game is Friday in San Jose, and it seems likely Jonathan Quick will be in goal for that one.