Petersen is in line to take the cage when the Kings host the Senators on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Petersen has earned himself a timeshare for a Kings club riding high at the moment with six straight wins. Unfortunately, Los Angeles likely have too big of a hole to climb out of to make it into the postseason, but Petersen and Quick have moved into fantasy consideration when in net. Wednesday's matchup is particularly appealing for Petersen, who will take on a Sens team notching just 2.27 goals per game on the road.