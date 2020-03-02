Kings' Cal Petersen: Upsets Vegas in road win
Petersen saved 42 of 43 shots in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Petersen allowed just one goal for the second game in a row, this time taking down the Pacific Division leaders. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.68 GAA and a .926 save percentage in six starts. If Petersen can continue to produce positive results behind a bad team, he could play his way into fantasy relevance in deeper formats.
