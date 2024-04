Talbot gave up three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Talbot had an assist on the Kings' lone tally, but he wasn't sharp enough. The loss puts the Kings in danger of slipping into a wild-card spot. Talbot is now 26-20-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 53 outings this season. He's won three of his last six games. The Kings wrap up their regular-season slate at home versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.