Talbot stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Wednesday's Game 2.

Talbot had another rough game, but the Kings were able to play a little bit better and snag the win with Anze Kopitar's tally 2:07 into the extra session. With 10 goals allowed over two playoff contests, Talbot has had his hands full with a dangerous offense so far. The series is tied at 1-1 heading to Los Angeles, where Talbot went 13-10-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season, slightly worse than his numbers on the road. Game 3 is Friday.