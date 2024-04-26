Talbot is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Friday, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Talbot has struggled against the Oilers, allowing 10 goals on 75 shots (.867 save percentage) over two playoff contests. Edmonton ranked fourth offensively with 3.56 goals per game in the regular season, so the squad is likely to continue to give the veteran goaltender trouble, especially because Talbot's been floundering for a while now. He has a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage over his past 17 outings dating back to March 7.