Talbot stopped nine of 13 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Talbot got the win, but it wasn't pretty. The Kings melted down early in the third period, only to salvage it with a Viktor Arvidsson equalizer with 1:21 left in regulation and Adrian Kempe's game-winner six seconds into overtime. The win set up the third consecutive year of a Kings-Oilers first-round matchup in the playoffs. Talbot ends the regular season 27-20-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He'll likely be the starter in the playoffs as he looks to help the Kings finally get past one of his former teams.