Talbot allowed six goals on 44 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six games, making him lucky to escape with three wins in that span. The 36-year-old could be in for a tough series if the Kings' defense can't figure out how to contain the Oilers' many talented forwards. Talbot has earned the chance to be the postseason starter, but David Rittich could get a look if Talbot struggles in Wednesday's Game 2.