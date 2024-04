Talbot will get the starting nod at home Monday against the Wild, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Talbot has won three of his last four starts while registering a strong 2.29 GAA during that span. The veteran netminder faced Minnesota once this season, stopping 29 of 32 shots in a victory. He's 26-19-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season.