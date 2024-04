Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has gone 3-3-0 with 16 goals allowed over six contests in April. The 36-year-old is likely getting the start Thursday since the Kings need a win to have a chance at the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division. Talbot figures to be the Kings' starter in the postseason as well, and he'll have a favorable matchup Thursday to grab positive momentum.