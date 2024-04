Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot took a loss versus the Jets on Monday, allowing four goals on 32 shots. It was his second loss in a row, but those came against strong offenses in Edmonton and Winnipeg. He'll get a good chance to bounce back against the Kraken, who have an inconsistent and low-scoring offense.