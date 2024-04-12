Talbot stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Talbot took a shutout into the third period, but Jonathan Huberdeau broke it up. This was Talbot's third win in his last four outings, and the first time he's given up less than two goals since his March 15 shutout win over the Blackhawks. The 36-year-old netminder is at 26-19-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 52 outings this season. With the Kings securing their playoff spot Thursday, David Rittich could get the nod between the pipes for Saturday's game versus the Ducks to give Talbot some much-earned rest.