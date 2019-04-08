Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Dealing with head injury
General Manager Rob Blake said Monday that Grundstrom is dealing with concussion-like symptoms following Saturday's game against Vegas, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The severity of the head injury isn't known, but with concussions, teams and players usually take a cautious approach. The 21-year-old filled in admirably for the Kings in 15 games, accumulating five goals and six points in that span. The hope is that the rookie will take the offseason to get healthy, and be ready to go for the 2019-20 campaign.
