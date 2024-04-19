Grundstrom (lower body) will return from his conditioning loan with AHL Ontario and practice with LA on Saturday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Grundstrom has recorded a goal and an assist in two appearances with Ontario during his conditioning stint. It was his first action since Feb. 13. Grundstrom provided eight goals, 12 points and 115 hits in 50 regular-season contests with LA in 2023-24. If he's available for Game 1 against Edmonton on Monday, then the 26-year-old might serve on the fourth line.