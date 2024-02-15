Grundstrom (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Grundstrom will now be out a minimum of a week after getting hurt Tuesday versus the Sabres. He returned to Los Angeles Wednesday, but a clear timeline for his return has not been established yet. Viktor Arvidsson (back) or Arthur Kaliyev could replace Grundstrom in the lineup.
