Grundstrom signed a two-year, $1.45 million extension with the Kings on Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, whereas the second year is a one-way deal.

Grundstrom has appeared in 28 games with the big club over the past two campaigns, notching five goals and 10 points over that span. The 2016 second-round pick will likely bounce between the AHL and NHL in 2020-21, but he should be with the Kings full time the following year.