Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Sees relief duty Sunday

Kuemper stopped all 30 shots he faced in relief of Jonathan Quick in Sunday's loss to the Golden Knights.

This is basically back-to-back shutouts for Kuemper, who stopped all 24 shots he faced in a start against Florida on Saturday. If it weren't for Quick's workhorse tendencies, Keumper would make for a pretty reliable fantasy option right now. The backup has only appeared in six games this season, however, posting a 3-0-1 record with a .943 save percentage. Kuemper struggled in his last season with the Wild, but his play since arriving in Los Angeles makes him a worthwhile spot start whenever he does get the occasional nod.