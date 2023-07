Rittich (ankle) signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with LA on Saturday.

Rittich had a 9-8-1 record, 2.67 GAA and .901 save percentage in 21 contests with Winnipeg in 2022-23. His last appearance of the campaign was April 13 because of his ankle injury. Provided Rittich's healthy, he should have an opportunity to compete for the backup job out of training camp.