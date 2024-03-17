Rittich allowed four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

The Stars got to Rittich early Saturday, scoring three goals in the first period, handing the 31-year-old netminder the loss in just his second start since Feb. 26. Rittich is now 10-5-3 on the season with a .916 save percentage and 2.29 GAA as he's returned to a backup role behind Cam Talbot. Ritich should get another start early next week, however, with the Kings hosting Chicago and Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.