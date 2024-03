Rittich is expected to be between the pipes on the road for Saturday's clash with Dallas, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Rittich is coming off a 26-save shutout performance against the Islanders on Monday. The 31-year-old backstop will take the second game of the Kings' back-to-back with Cam Talbot getting the nod versus Chicago on Friday. With another back-to-back around the corner, Rittich should see plenty of action for the time being.