Kings' Derek Forbort: Back in lineup Thursday
Forbort (undisclosed) will enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Forbort missed Wednesday's game against the Lightning with an undisclosed issue, but will re-enter the lineup just a day later. The 27-year-old will replace Kurtis MacDermid in the lineup, and Forbort has supplied just one assist across six NHL games this season.
