Kings' Derek Forbort: Rare scoring outburst
Forbort scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The goal was his first of the season. The 26-year-old has scored exactly 18 points in each of the last two seasons, and with only seven points in 29 games so far, Forbort isn't radically changing his outlook as an offensive afterthought.
