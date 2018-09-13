Kings' Derek Forbort: Set to be ready for camp
Forbort (back) is not yet back to full strength, but is expected to be on the ice for the start of training camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports
Forbort has been out since April 2, but appears to have received positive news in his recovery efforts, as this suggests that he's more likely than not to be ready on Oct. 5 when his team faces San Jose. However, this shouldn't affect your preparation in all but the deepest leagues, as Forbort isn't a major producer on the stat sheet.
