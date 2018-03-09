Kings' Derek Forbort: Tallies assist Thursday
Forbort recorded an assist and a plus-1 rating in 21:48 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 over the Capitals.
Forbort also registered a hefty hit on Capitals winger Tom Wilson early in the contest. The 25-year-old blueliner has six assists and a plus-10 rating over his last 17 games, but he's better suited for deeper formats that reward his contribution in peripheral stats like hits and blocked shots (120 and 129, respectively, on the season).
