Kings' Drew Doughty: Riding modest point streak

Doughty deposited an empty-net goal and tossed three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty is on a three-game point streak, with two goals, a helper, six hits and six blocked shots in that span. He's collected 45 points in 80 games this season, as well as 166 hits and 150 shots. He also has a minus-32 rating. The goal was his first tally at even strength this year.