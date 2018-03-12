Kings' Drew Doughty: Scores goal in loss

Doughty lit the lamp during a 7-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The goal brought Doughty to four points in his last 10 games, and although his pace has slightly slowed from his torrid November and December production, he's still posted 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 29 games since the New Year. There's no reason the 28-year-old can't continue his production throughout the remainder of 2017-18, as his 26:39 of ice time is the second most in the entire league, and he's locked into the first power-play line for a Los Angeles unit that converts slightly more than 20 percent of its opportunities. Doughty also just needs one more goal to hit 10 on the year, which would be the fourth time he's achieved the mark in the last five seasons.