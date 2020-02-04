Doughty (undisclosed) is in line to return to action Thursday versus the Capitals, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Doughty will ultimately miss just three games and will aim to return with a vengeance after collecting just one point (an assist) over his last eight games played. He still averaged 26:19 of ice time and recorded 18 shots on goal over that span, keeping the veteran a viable fantasy lineup option in most formats.