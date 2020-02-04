Kings' Drew Doughty: Slated to rejoin lineup
Doughty (undisclosed) is in line to return to action Thursday versus the Capitals, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Doughty will ultimately miss just three games and will aim to return with a vengeance after collecting just one point (an assist) over his last eight games played. He still averaged 26:19 of ice time and recorded 18 shots on goal over that span, keeping the veteran a viable fantasy lineup option in most formats.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Set to miss third straight game•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Expected to miss second straight•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Doubtful against Lightning•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Dealing with injury•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Searching for first point of 2020•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Tacks on power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.