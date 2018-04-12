Kings' Drew Doughty: Suspended for Game 2
Doughty (suspension) will be out of the lineup for Game 2 against Vegas after being suspended one game for an illegal check to Golden Knights' forward William Carrier.
With the Kings already down 1-0 in the series, this won't make things any easier for Friday's showdown. Doughty, one of the NHL's top Norris Trophy candidates, scored 10 goals and 60 points while playing all 82 regular season games for the fourth straight year. He will be back in the lineup for Game 3 at home on Sunday.
