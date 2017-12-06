Vilardi (back) was cleared for contact and -- barring any setbacks -- will make his season debut Dec. 28, Jim Parker of The Windsor Star reports.

The 2017 first-round pick was given clearance by the Kings organization, though he's currently with his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires. A 6-foot-3, 201 pound 18-year-old, Vilardi scored 61 points in 49 games for Windsor a season ago and will likely spend the entirety of 2017-18 in major junior.