Vilardi scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blues.

Vilardi knocked home a loose puck while falling to the ice to break a scoreless tie 17:30 into the first period. It was his fifth goal of the season and is second in as many games. The 21-year-old is in the midst of a career-best four-game point streak (two goals, two assists) heading into Wednesday's rematch with the Blues.