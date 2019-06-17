Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Will not attend development camp
Vilardi (back) will not be at the Kings' development camp next week, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vilardi is still rehabbing his back injury in Canada and it's unknown whether he'll attend the Kings' rookie camp right now. Drafted 11th overall in 2017, the 19-year-old forward notched an assist in four games with AHL Ontario last season.
