Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Back in action
Kovalchuk (coach's decision) will play in Monday's home tilt against the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kovalchuk has been deemed ready to play by the coaching staff, as he hasn't seen game action since March 18. The 35-year-old had an assist in his last game, and has 31 points in 60 games this campaign. Kovalchuk will take the place of Johnny Brodzinski in the lineup.
