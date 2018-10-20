Kings' Jonathan Quick: Another poor performance in loss to Sabres
Quick stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.
His return from a lower-body injury has been anything but a success, as Quick has now coughed up 10 goals on 54 shots in two starts. It's fair to wonder whether he rushed back from the injury in an effort to turn around the Kings' poor start to the season, but the 32-year-old goalie hasn't posted a save percentage below .915 since 2012-13 and he should get back to his usual form soon enough.
