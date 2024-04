Quick allowed four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.

It's the first loss since Feb. 25 for Quick -- he'd won his previous five outings despite posting a mediocre .899 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 38-year-old Quick is 18-6-2 with a .911 save percentage and 2.62 GAA while backing up Igor Shesterkin this season.