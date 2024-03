Quick made 24 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The veteran goalie won his third straight start with another rock-solid performance, and both pucks that got past him came with heavy traffic in front of the net. Quick has made seven appearances since the All-Star break and gone 6-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage, giving the Rangers little downgrade in the crease when Igor Shesterkin needs a breather.